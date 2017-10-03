Headsets that let you step into a 3-D version of Windows 10 are now available to preorder

Microsoft announced that Mixed Reality headsets, which will let you step into Windows and experience it in a whole new way, are now available for preorder.

The headsets, made by Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung, will ship by the holidays. Each headset should provide a relatively similar experience and, with Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update rolling out on Oct. 17, will let you experience new ways to interact with Windows.

Early models first went on sale for developers in May.

During an early hands-on with a developer version of the Acer headset, for example, we were able to step into a digital room where we could sit at a digital desk and interact with Microsoft programs such as Word, watch videos on a big screen and more. The experience is quite incredible.

The headsets will vary in price starting at around $300, and you'll need a computer that's powerful enough to run them.

The news comes in tandem with a couple of other Microsoft announcements. AltSpace is now officially a part of Microsoft and helps provide all sorts of content ranging from virtual reality meetups to comedy shows and more, Microsoft said. Additionally, Microsoft is teaming with Steam to bring VR games to Windows Mixed Reality headsets by the holidays.