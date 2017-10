A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's rally. The yield on the 10-year treasury note is up to 2.35 percent.

VEGAS SHOOTING

-Investigators are still trying to uncover the motives of the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are a bit down and back to the $50 a barrel level after Monday's losses. Gasoline prices fell a penny to $2.54 a gallon, national average.