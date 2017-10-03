Reporter's notebook: What happened in Vegas

The vibe here is understandably weird. While every digital sign in the city expresses condolences for the dead and wounded, people continue to gamble, but the laughter and cheering are muted. Late in the day, when patrons could finally re-enter Mandalay Bay, the check-in line was Vegas-long — nothing different there. However, when it was my turn to check in, there was some confusion over what name my room had been reserved under. Suddenly I had to supply four different types of identification— two media IDs, my driver's license and a credit card. Only after a discussion with a manager was I allowed to check in. That was new.



I went to the bank of elevators to head to my room on the 60th floor facing east (Paddock's suite was on the 32nd floor facing the same direction). Usually when you go to your room in these big Vegas hotels, a security guard by the elevators checks to make sure you have a room key. The first time I walked by the elevators Monday evening, there was no security guard, but she returned by the next time I walked by. When I came down for dinner: no guard. When I returned after dinner: a guard and two uniformed police officers. When I left my room at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning: three guards.