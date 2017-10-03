Retail trade group sees holiday sales rising 3.6% to 4% this year

Retailers could see a bump in sales this holiday season.

Holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants — are expected to increase as much as 4 percent this year, reaching up to $682 billion, according to the National Retail Federation, the industry's trade group. In 2016, sales were $655.8 billion.

"Although this year hasn't been perfect, especially with the recent devastating hurricanes, we believe that a longer shopping season and strong consumer confidence will deliver retailers a strong holiday season," NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay said in prepared remarks.

"Our forecast reflects the very realistic steady momentum of the economy and overall strength of the industry," Shay added.

This year's forecast by NRF would either meet or exceed last year's growth of 3.6 percent, and a five-year average of 3.5 percent.

Notably, Christmas this year will fall 32 days after Thanksgiving, giving shoppers one more day to ring up purchases than in 2016. Christmas also lands on a Monday in 2017, instead of a Sunday, giving consumers one more full weekend to pick up gifts.

Retailers are also looking to hire less seasonal workers overall this year, as some sales shift online, NRF has found.

The group has forecast retailers to hire between 500,000 and 550,000 temporary workers this holiday season, down from last year's 575,000 workers.