Uber will accept an investment from Japanese giant SoftBank after board struggle

Uber said on Tuesday that it will accept an investment from Japanese tech investor SoftBank, joining a growing portfolio of U.S. technology investments made by intrepid mogul Masayoshi Son.

The investment is roughly $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal, and allots two board seats.

Uber told CNBC:

"Today, after welcoming its new directors Ursula Burns and John Thain, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed investment by SoftBank and with governance changes that would strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders. SoftBank's interest is an incredible vote of confidence in Uber's business and long-term potential, and we look forward to finalizing the investment in the coming weeks."

Board member and former CEO Travis Kalanick said the investment bodes well for the company's future as it heads to an IPO. New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has indicated Uber should go public between 2019 and 2021.

"Today the Board came together collaboratively and took a major step forward in Uber's journey to becoming a world class public company. We approved moving forward with the Softbank transaction and reached unanimous agreement on a new governance framework that will serve Uber well," Kalanick said.

But the deal also strips co-founder Kalanick and other early investors of much of their power, according to The New York Times. Kalanick's large holdings of Class B shares, which awarded him 10-to-one voting power, will transform so each shareholder has one vote per share, the Times reported.

SoftBank would enter the fray at Uber as the company adjusts to a new CEO amid a series of scandals, including a scathing workplace culture investigation and a regulatory ban in London.

Some of Uber's investors also want to push out a venture capital firm that's been pitted against former CEO Travis Kalanick. A shareholder group — including investors Shervin Pishevar, Ron Burkle and Adam Leber — are demanding Benchmark divest some of its shares and step down from the board of the troubled start-up. Pishevar told CNBC that he would pursue class-action status for their claims.