    Uber will accept an investment from Japanese giant SoftBank after board struggle

    • The ride-hailing company said on Tuesday that it will accept an investment from Japanese tech investor SoftBank.
    • An investment in Uber would double up with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son's investment in Didi Chuxing, which co-owns Uber's China operations. Son has also invested in Grab, a ride-hailing company in Southeast Asia and Ola, an India ride-hailing giant.
    Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Uber said on Tuesday that it will accept an investment from Japanese tech investor SoftBank, joining a growing portfolio of U.S. technology investments made by intrepid mogul Masayoshi Son.

    The investment is roughly $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal, and allots two board seats.

    Uber told CNBC:

    "Today, after welcoming its new directors Ursula Burns and John Thain, the Board voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed investment by SoftBank and with governance changes that would strengthen its independence and ensure equality among all shareholders. SoftBank's interest is an incredible vote of confidence in Uber's business and long-term potential, and we look forward to finalizing the investment in the coming weeks."

    Board member and former CEO Travis Kalanick said the investment bodes well for the company's future as it heads to an IPO. New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has indicated Uber should go public between 2019 and 2021.

    "Today the Board came together collaboratively and took a major step forward in Uber's journey to becoming a world class public company. We approved moving forward with the Softbank transaction and reached unanimous agreement on a new governance framework that will serve Uber well," Kalanick said.

    But the deal also strips co-founder Kalanick and other early investors of much of their power, according to The New York Times. Kalanick's large holdings of Class B shares, which awarded him 10-to-one voting power, will transform so each shareholder has one vote per share, the Times reported.

    SoftBank would enter the fray at Uber as the company adjusts to a new CEO amid a series of scandals, including a scathing workplace culture investigation and a regulatory ban in London.

    Some of Uber's investors also want to push out a venture capital firm that's been pitted against former CEO Travis Kalanick. A shareholder group — including investors Shervin Pishevar, Ron Burkle and Adam Leber — are demanding Benchmark divest some of its shares and step down from the board of the troubled start-up. Pishevar told CNBC that he would pursue class-action status for their claims.

    Now, former Xerox Ursula Burns and banker John Thain — both appointed by Kalanick — will add to the chaos, which Pishevar told CNBC on Tuesday was like "amateur hour."

    Son has openly said he is looking to invest in either Uber or Lyft. An investment in Uber would double up with Son's investment in Didi Chuxing, which co-owns Uber's China operations. Son has also invested in Grab, a ride-hailing company in Southeast Asia and Ola, an India ride-hailing giant.

    Investing in Uber this late in the game would not be cheap, given its lofty valuation, which was set largely before Uber's latest set of problems. While the terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, The New York Times has reported that SoftBank is offering to buy some shares at a lower valuation.

    Still, SoftBank is difficult to deter.

    At a recent event hosted by Bloomberg, Son described how he has come back from low points like the dotcom crash, thanks to his "fighting" spirit. Son said he invested in companies like Alibaba based on the charisma of the leaders.

    Uber investor Venky Ganesan, managing director of Menlo Ventures, told CNBC in September: "Softbank is like the Iron Bank in Game of Thrones. You want them backing you because it changes your odds of success."

