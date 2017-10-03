Barack and Michelle Obama show that who you marry could be key to your success

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The former first lady shared a touching tribute to her husband on her Twitter account.

Many successful people have discussed the importance of having their spouse by their side. Former president Barack Obama attributes his political achievements to his wife.

"Obviously I couldn't have done anything that I've done without Michelle," Obama tells Oprah Winfrey in 2011. "You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here... Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day."