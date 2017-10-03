The top 10 highest-paying jobs in America right now

Even though the current unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in over a decade, American wages remain stubbornly low. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment is close to 4.4 percent and yet real average hourly earnings and wage growth has barely inched forward.

"Wage growth continued its slightly upward trend in September — rising 1.8 percent — similar to August's revised growth of 1.6 percent," said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist of Glassdoor. "However, at this snail's pace of wage growth, it will take roughly 40 years for U.S. median annual pay to double."

Job site Glassdoor analyzed millions of individual salary reports across nearly 85 job titles to calculate the 10 highest-paying jobs in September. Job descriptions are based on information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.