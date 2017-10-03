Los Angeles Sparks superstar Nneka Ogwumike made the game-winning shot to clinch the WNBA championship title for her team last year.

Yet when it comes to income, her paycheck falls short. In fact, side gigs make up the bulk of Ogwumike's earnings.

Even now as an MVP with a slew of awards and championship titles, she still makes a fraction what her male counterparts take home.

The average salary in the WNBA starts at around $50,000 and caps at $110,000. By comparison, the starting salary for the NBA is about $560,000, according to published reports.

"I feel like we have a lot of work to do," she said in a conversation with Maverick Carter in an episode of "Kneading Dough," a new series by Chase and digital media company Uninterrupted.

And that's coming from the No. 1 overall draft pick and winner of the Rookie of the Year award in 2012.

"Once you get more eyes on us, more ears on us, it'll bring more business and more private entities that help support us," the 6-foot-2 forward added.