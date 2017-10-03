Trump to Puerto Rico: 'You've thrown our budget out of whack'

President Donald Trump said in Puerto Rico on Tuesday that responding to the devastation of Hurricane Maria had thrown the federal budget "out of whack," but praised officials and first responders for preventing Maria from becoming a "real catastrophe" like Hurricane Katrina.

Trump visited the island two weeks after Maria destroyed the island's entire infrastructure system, leaving nearly 3.5 million residents without power, and tens of thousands more without clean water.

"I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you threw our budget a little out of whack. But that's fine," Trump said at a briefing shortly after he arrived on the island to view the damage and assess recovery efforts.

The president's joke was met with stone faced looks from the assembled officials. In the two weeks since the island was hit by Maria, Trump has repeatedly focused attention on Puerto Rico's long-term financial woes, and criticized its public officials in an attempt to deflect criticism of his administration's flat-footed response to the disaster.

At times, Trump seemed to approach the briefing as an opportunity to laud his administration's disaster response efforts.

"Your governor, who I didn't know, has been tremendously supportive" of the Trump administration's response, offering "the highest praise," Trump said.

"I just want to tell you, right from the beginning, this governor did not play politics. He didn't play it at all," Trump said of the U.S. protectorate's Democratic governor. The statement also came off as a shot at San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin-Cruz, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the federal government's response to the hurricane.

Yulin-Cruz attended the briefing Tuesday after being invited by the White House, and she shook the president's hand.

'Every death is a horror'