Verizon exec aims for Google and Facebook in online ads: 'We don't want to stop at number three'

Oath, the new digital advertising and media company that combines AOL and Yahoo, has a monstrous challenge ahead.

Google and Facebook control almost two-thirds of the online ad market, according to eMarketer. Verizon -- the parent of Oath -- is stuck below 5 percent and in a tie for third with Microsoft.

Beyond trying to track down two of the world's most valuable companies, Oath has to overcome Yahoo's recent data breaches, which further damaged an already troubled reputation. Yahoo's platform has also been accused of high levels of ad fraud by its customers, with sources previously telling CNBC that ads didn't run in the right place and many of the viewers were actually bots.

But Oath is talking a big game.

By merging its disparate ad platforms and expanding its media properties in Latin America, Asia and Europe, the company plans to double its reach to 2 billion people in the next three to five years. It's also working with third parties to provide more transparency in telling marketers where their ads are running.

John DeVine, Oath's chief revenue officer, expects those efforts to result in major market share gains.

"We want to move the ball forward around the theme of trust, and we don't want to stop at number three," DeVine told CNBC.