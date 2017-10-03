Warren Buffett: We're holding off selling investments to see how the GOP tax reform shakes out

Warren Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday that Berkshire Hathaway is holding off on selling to see how the tax reform situation plays out in Washington.

"We may or may not have a change in the tax code," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said on "Squawk Box."

"Right now we're sitting and watching because within three months, actually less than that, we'll know the answer on it," he added. "I would feel kind of silly if I realized $1 billion worth of gains and paid $350 million in tax on it if I just waited a few months and would have paid $250 million."

The GOP unveiled its blueprint for tax reform last week. It calls for cutting personal and corporate tax rates and aims to simplify the tax code.

Provisions include collapsing the current seven personal tax brackets to just three: 12, 25, and 35 percent and nearly doubling the standard deduction.

Buffett joined CNBC from Omaha, Nebraska — home of Berkshire and where Purpose Built Communities was holding its annual conference. Buffett is the co-founder of Purpose Built, along with the investor Julian Robertson. The nonprofit consulting firm helps communities revitalize neighborhoods.