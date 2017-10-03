Your first trade for Tuesday, October 3

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Infracap MLP ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Disney.

David Seaburg was a seller of Intel.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Gardner Denver Holdings.

Trader disclosure: On October 2, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long AMD, DIS, INTC, IPOA. Dan is short SPY. Sold M and NKE. Bought INTC. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.