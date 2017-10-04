    ×

    After hours buzz: SEAS, ZUMZ & more

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    SeaWorld Entertainment shares jumped more than 7 percent in the extended session after headlines broke saying that the company is considering a sale.

    Shares of Zumiez increased 4.5 percent in extended trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected third quarter results.

    FLIR Systems shares slipped 4 percent in the extended session after closing slightly higher during the regular system.

    Conagra Brands stock rose nearly 3 percent after hours following a regular trading session that saw the stock rise nearly 1.7 percent.

