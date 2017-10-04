VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett share this passion with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the Code Mobile conference
Source: ReCode
Kim Kardashian at the Code Mobile conference

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft. Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook. Warren Buffett is the chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway. These business titans all share a common trait with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

And it's not fame. It's food.

Even with their nearly unlimited ability to spend, some of the wealthiest people in the world opt for a drive-thru. According to People, Kardashian West, star of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," has a go-to order at five popular fast-food chains. She says that "fast food is one of my guilty pleasures."

When she's at McDonald's, for example, she "always" has to get an order of fries.

Buffett could relate. The investing legend has an estimated net worth of $80 billion, according to Forbes, but his lunch budget never goes beyond $3.17. On his five-minute drive to the office, he will often stop at McDonald's, he says in his HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."

These billionaires have all the money in the world -- and they still eat at McDonald's
These billionaires have all the money in the world — and they still eat at McDonald's   

"I tell my wife, as I shave in the morning … either $2.61, $2.95 or $3.17. And she puts that amount in the cup by me here [in the car]. When I'm not feeling quite so prosperous, I might go with the $2.61, which is two sausage patties, and then I put them together and pour myself a Coke."

He adds, "$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but the market's down this morning, so I'll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95."

Gates, who has a net worth of $89 billion, is a patron of McDonald's, too. In fact, he's owns a rare McGold card, which gets him free meals anywhere in the world. Of course, that's only when longtime friend Buffett isn't treating Gates and his wife Melinda to lunch there with coupons.

And Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of close to $71 billion, is similarly loyal to the fast-food chain. During his 2012 honeymoon in Rome with wife Priscilla Chan, he was spotted eating McDonald's on the Mignanelli Steps near Piazza Spagna.

However different these four leaders may be, they could all find common ground under the golden arches.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Some of the richest billionaires in the world still eat at McDonald's

    Warren Buffett's most eccentric traits
    Warren Buffett's most eccentric traits   
    Primetime Shows

    Watch full episodes | TV schedule

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...