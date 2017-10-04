Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett share this passion with Kim Kardashian

Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft. Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook. Warren Buffett is the chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway. These business titans all share a common trait with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

And it's not fame. It's food.

Even with their nearly unlimited ability to spend, some of the wealthiest people in the world opt for a drive-thru. According to People, Kardashian West, star of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," has a go-to order at five popular fast-food chains. She says that "fast food is one of my guilty pleasures."

When she's at McDonald's, for example, she "always" has to get an order of fries.

Buffett could relate. The investing legend has an estimated net worth of $80 billion, according to Forbes, but his lunch budget never goes beyond $3.17. On his five-minute drive to the office, he will often stop at McDonald's, he says in his HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett."