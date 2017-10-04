CEO who sold a business for $1 billion says this is how 20-somethings can succeed

Navigating your career in your 20s as you try to assess your likes and dislikes, as well as which advice from others you should take, can be challenging.

Sometimes the most useful lessons come from listening to what conventional wisdom smart, successful people tell you to ignore.

As the CEO of The Pink Ceiling, Cindy Whitehead makes it her mission to share her knowledge of failure and success with other business leaders. Her company offers consulting and seed funding to start-ups that are working to improve women's lives.

Whitehead says the biggest lesson she hopes her success teaches young people is to ignore any advice that tells you to follow a blueprint.

"The worst piece of advice is to show up and follow all of the rules," she tells CNBC Make It. "The idea that we sort of recommend to young people that you stay quiet and do what the norm is as opposed to challenging that, and if it doesn't make sense going ahead and breaking it."