A dating app with a racist ad and an income filter is now on Apple's App Store

Image: A since-deleted advertisement for the HighBlood dating app.

The post, which has been taken down, drew widespread scorn, prompting Eng to issue a public apology on Facebook. ("I humbly apologize if you had taken offense at our post," he wrote.)

Yet despite all of the blowback, Eng continued ahead with the app.

While HighBlood announced that the app would go into public beta last Friday, Eng said it hit a hurdle when it was rejected by Apple's App Store moderators because of what he called a "technicality."

"One of the regulations was that submitted apps cannot 'objectify people,'" he said in an email to CNBC.

The app moderator, Eng said, had deemed a submitted screenshot of HighBlood users voting on newcomers "too objectifying," but noted that the same principle is used in other dating apps.

But the decision was apparently reversed as the app was available to some iPhone users as of Thursday. Eng told CNBC the software would be "released into the wild" for the entire Apple and Google mobile ecosystems as early as next week.

The app will be available to users in public beta, he said in an email. People will be able to download it and send their credentials, such as school, profession or income, for verification.