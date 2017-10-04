A dating app with a racist ad and an income filter is now on Apple's App Store

Despite the dismal public opinion of the app, Eng said HighBlood has received 547 sign-ups. Investors however, have steered clear, and the platform is so-far funded entirely by Eng and his co-founder. They've put in $7,000 total, he said.
In his presentation last Friday, he also told the crowd that he expected HighBlood to break even in about 22 months. Revenue, he said, will come from people paying for premium subscriptions, as well as other features such as allowing users to pay to send a message to someone who did not match with them.
Eng's use of racism as a marketing tool may turn off many, but causing outrage is clearly his preferred methodology.
The self-professed Trump supporter, who tweeted in June that he had been banned from dating site OkCupid, is fond of courting controversy.
He solicited nude photos for an art exhibition, which he called an "intellectual event" about the "unfiltered forms of humanity." That came to a halt, he told CNBC, because "there were not enough submissions to justify holding the expo."
Eng has also taken to social media to comment on Google's firing of James Damore, an employee who wrote a controversial memo arguing that differences in pay between men and women in tech aren't entirely related to bias, but are partly attributable to biology.
"Google caved in to mob pressure — but we won't," he posted on Facebook and Twitter.
His co-founder, Kylie Teo, told CNBC she joined the start-up in June. The 20-year-old student at the National University of Singapore said she was shocked by the Facebook post, and does not stand by it.
"The ad was Herbert's obsession with outrage marketing, he wanted people to face the controversies of society because he was rejected from society," Teo said, explaining that her co-founder had been "rejected by girls online and he's been catfished."
Catfishing is the practice of tricking someone on the internet by adopting a false identity. It is often associated with online romantic relationships.
Teo, who has experience running an e-commerce platform, said she does not receive a salary (and actually contributed to the funding) as she believes in his vision.
"Bad media is still media," she said.