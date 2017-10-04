FDA scolds small bakery that used 'love' as an ingredient on its labels

Apparently the federal government does not want you to know your granola was made with love.

In a warning letter issued to the Nashoba Brook Bakery in West Concord, Mass., on Sept. 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration scolded the small bakery for including an unconventional ingredient on its label, reports legal blog Law360.

"Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient 'Love'. Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name," the FDA says in the letter.

"'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."

The Nashoba Brook Bakery was opened in 1998 by two friends, Stuart Witt, who had previously worked at an artisanal bakery, and John Gates, who had just finished law school at the University of Virginia, according to the company's website. The bakery currently has more than 50 employees and 275 wholesale accounts.

And, according to the company's social media presence, the bakery takes care to appreciate its employees and has a bit of fun at work.