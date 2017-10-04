    ×

    US Markets

    Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as data, Yellen remarks set to dominate discussion

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open on Wednesday, as investors look to key data and a speech by a leading member of the U.S. central bank.

    In previous days, Wall Street has notched up a number of positive trading sessions, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising to 22,641.67 points, setting both intraday and closing records on Tuesday. With the 30-stock index having posted a solid five-day winning streak, investors are likely to be pausing for breath on Wednesday, as they await potential market-moving news.

    News out of the U.S. central bank is set to dominate sentiment on Wednesday, as a leading Fed member is set to speak at a conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is expected to deliver opening remarks at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference; where investors will be watching closely for any indications as to how the U.S. economy is faring at present.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump will be making his way towards Las Vegas on Wednesday, in light of the recent massacre seen in the city. On Sunday, at least 59 people were killed and over 500 individuals were injured after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers at a country music festival.

    The U.S. incumbent has recently been in Puerto Rico, to survey the impact of what Hurricane Maria had on the Caribbean Island. On Tuesday, Trump said in an interview with Fox News, that Puerto Rico's debt would have to be wiped out.

    On the data front, the U.S.'s services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by the ISM's non-manufacturing report on business, set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET. Mortgage applications are also set to be released at 7:00 a.m. ET, while ADP National Employment report is due out at 8:15 a.m. ET.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In earnings, PepsiCo, Monsanto, and Acuity Brands are the latest corporates set to release new financial figures on Wednesday.

    Elsewhere in stock news, tech giant Google will be hosting a media event in San Francisco, where new products are expected to be announced.

    Meanwhile, Microsoft's Chief Executive Satya Nadella will be in Washington, D.C., where he is set to participate in a discussion organized by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

    In commodities news, oil prices fell into the red during early trade, as investors were cautious over whether the recent rally seen in crude prices would last. At 5:40 a.m. ET, U.S. crude traded around $50.10 per barrel, while Brent hovered around $55.61.

    Overseas, European stocks were trading mostly lower in morning trade, while markets in Asia closed on a mixed to mostly higher note.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---