Google's hardware boss: we're 'really excited' to have 2,000 HTC engineers joining

Google's deal with HTC will help the company innovate better and faster, Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President of Hardware, told CNBC on Wednesday.

On September 20, Google announced that it signed a $1.1 billion cooperation agreement with Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC to bolster its smartphone and emerging hardware business.

Osterloh said he hopes the deal will close in the next few months.

"It's going to help us innovate even faster," Osterloh said of the agreement. "We acquired about 2,000 very talented engineers from HTC along with some IP, and we're really excited to have them join our team," he said on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

On Wednesday, Google unveiled new phones as well as several new products.

"Our big focus is definitely on creating new, innovative products for users. That's the number one thing," said Osterloh. "We will use them [the new engineers] to go to work on creating a bunch of new products."