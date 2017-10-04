From duck decoys and hood ornaments to limited-edition sneakers and Pez candy dispensers, offbeat collectibles attract the eye of investors who crave tangible assets they can appreciate and that ... well, appreciate in value. Assembling a collection of rare items is as much a labor of love as an investment tactic and won't necessarily net owners significant returns. Then again, it might.

"In general, these are considered speculative types of investments," said Russ Robertson, a certified financial planner with WealthCrest Financial Services. "You can get great returns, but it comes with high risk, unless you really know what you're doing."

Pez aficionado Dale Pike of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, who has amassed more than 1,000 of the themed candy dispensers over several decades, told CNBC.com in 2014 that his collection might fetch only about $5,000 if sold. For his part, Terry Kovel, co-author of "Kovels' Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide," said market oversupply has depressed Pez prices. However, at press time on eBay, a Toby the Tram Engine dispenser was listed at $799; a vintage 1984 Winter Olympics Pez at $480; and a five-piece set of 19th-century U.S. presidents at just over $346.

—By Sarah O'Brien and CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski.

Reposted 4 October 2017. Originally posted 4 May 2014