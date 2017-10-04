Here's why you may not be able to sue your bank any time soon

Waiting for the day you'll be able to take financial firms to court? Don't hold your breath.

A new consumer-protection rule that would make it easier for customers to sue banks, credit-card companies and other lenders is now facing its own legal attack. A lawsuit filed Friday by a coalition of business groups — led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — challenges the rule and requests a delay in its March 19, 2018, compliance date.

The move comes as Senate Republican leaders appear to be a few votes shy of what's needed to pass a House-approved measure to overturn it.