The new Bugatti Chiron should have a large red warning light in the center of the steering wheel.



It wouldn't be an alert for speed — though the Chiron will no doubt prove it's the fastest production car on the planet in upcoming speed tests, likely topping 270 mph.

And it wouldn't be an alert for braking or skidding or loss of control, because the new Chiron's braking and steering systems are so beautifully engineered and intelligent, owed to its electronic algorithms, that the car always holds the road with supreme confidence.



No — the alert on the Chiron would read "spoil." As in, once you sit behind the wheel of Bugatti's latest creation, and give the accelerator its first hard push, every other supercar you will ever be lucky enough to drive will feel, well, a little less than a Chiron.



The Chiron, in short, will ruin you.



Of course, it's easy to gush about a car that is not only the fastest and most powerful production car on the planet, but also the most expensive price tag: around $3 million. Add in the options that your typical billionaire would want — like carbon fiber and monograms — and you're talking close to $3.5 million. You could buy a dozen Ferrari 488-GTB's for less money.