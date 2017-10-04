Mark Cuban is 'actively considering' a run for President—7 other billionaires, CEOs and celebs may be too

If you thought the 2016 election had a variety of characters running for president, the next go-round is shaping up to be even more interesting.

With a billionaire CEO and reality television star occupying the White House, other billionaires, CEOs and celebrities are considering a run in 2020 or later. For example, billionaire investor and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban told CNBC Tuesday that he is "actively considering" running for the highest public office.

Some are more serious than others about taking on the role. Still, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to speak for all those with no political experience but significant name recognition when he tells Vanity Fair, "This past election shows that anything can happen."

Here are eight leaders in business and entertainment who are reportedly measuring the drapes of the Oval Office.