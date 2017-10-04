SeaWorld shares jump after report company is considering sale

SeaWorld shares jumped nearly 5 percent after a report said the company is exploring a sale.

Shares surged 9 percent at one point after hours. In the regular session, they gained 4.6 percent. SeaWorld's stock has fallen nearly 26 percent this year.

SeaWorld declined CNBC's request for comment.

The aquatic theme park company has faced scrutiny and public outcry since 2013 when the "Blackfish" documentary criticized SeaWorld's handling of its orcas. Just months before the documentary premiered, SeaWorld's stock hit an all-time high of $39.65.

Since then, attendance has fallen at the company's theme parks. The company has fiercely defended its practices but nonetheless has made changes to its operations.

Earlier this year, SeaWorld San Diego announced it would end its killer whale show and that its current orcas will be its last ones.