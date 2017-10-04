Students who work actually get better grades—but there's a catch

These are the top universities in the US 9:37 AM ET Tue, 12 Sept 2017 | 00:55

Pike notes that an on-campus job also introduces students to faculty and staff in a different setting.

"We found that it's the engagement with faculty and staff — getting advice and finding opportunities to get involved — that tends to produce positive learning outcomes in terms of grades and in terms of other measures of learning," he explains.

Researches for the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that students who worked less than 20 hours per week had an average GPA of 3.13, while nonworking students had an average GPA of 3.04.

But while working a moderate number of hours has been shown to help students perform better in the classroom, working too much has been shown to have negative effects. The BLS's research indicates that students who worked more than 20 hours a week had much lower grade point averages — 2.95 on average.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon disproportionately affects students who feel the most pressure to work. Low-income students shoulder the most responsibility when it comes to financing a college education and many students think that working more hours will help them minimize their debt.