Students who work actually get better grades—but there's a catch

Getting an on-campus job is one of the first steps students should take when they start college. It's a great way to make some extra money, build your resume — and even get better grades.
College Coach Kathy Ruby tells CNBC Make It that research suggests that students who work have better grades. "It helps [students] structure their time and is a good non-academic way to connect with people on campus," she explains.
The National Center for Education Statistics, the Journal of College Student Retention and the Journal of Student Affairs Research and Practice have all published research that suggests that students can benefit from working part-time.