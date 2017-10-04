Trump administration still weighing options for Iran nuclear deal, Tillerson says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday declined to say whether he agreed with Defense Secretary James Mattis that scrapping the Iran nuclear deal is not in the country's national security interest.

Tillerson instead hewed to the White House line that the United States must deal with the totality of threats from Iran. He suggested that officials are still preparing options ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline, when President Donald Trump must certify to Congress whether or not Iran is complying with the historic 2015 accord.

"We'll have a recommendation for the President. We're going to give him a couple of options of how to move forward to advance the important policy towards Iran," he told reporters.

"As you've heard us say many times, the JCPOA represents only a small part of the many issues that we need to deal with when it comes to the Iranian relationship. So it is an important part of that, but it is not the only part," he added, referring to the deal's official title, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.