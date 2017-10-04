Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says the very best investment you can make is one that "you can't beat," can't be taxed and not even inflation can take away from you.

"Ultimately, there's one investment that supersedes all others: Invest in yourself," Buffett says in a recent interview with Forbes. "Nobody can take away what you've got in yourself and everybody has potential they haven't used yet."

One of Buffett's investments in himself came in early adulthood, when he signed up for a $100 Dale Carnegie public speaking course that he says changed his life.

"I was terrified of public speaking when I was young. I couldn't do it," Buffett says. In fact, he admits he would become physically ill when the time came to take the podium.

The course was taught at Dale Carnegie, the institute named for the influential speaker and author of "How to Win Friends and Influence People" and other bestsellers.