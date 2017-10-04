Your first trade for Wednesday, October 4

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of United Airlines.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of American Airlines.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Square.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Alaska Airlines.

Trader disclosure: On October 3, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, short EFX, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Karen is long DVYE, DXJ. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GLD, HES, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSCC, MSFT, NE, ORCL, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.