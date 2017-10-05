The 10 best US cities for living alone

If you hate having roommates but love not spending half your paycheck on rent, don't stress. There may be an apartment for you.

Financial website Smart Asset released a study of the top U.S. cities where having a roommate could save you money and also where a roommate won't save you that much. The data covers all 50 states.

Not surprisingly, big cities have the highest rents. In San Francisco, where the average for a one-bedroom is $3,420, moving in a two-bedroom with a roommate could save you $1,122 a month. In New York, where the average one-bedroom costs $2,728 a month, splitting the rent in a two-bedroom could save you just under $1,000 a month.

Smart Asset compared the cost of one-bedrooms to half the cost of two-bedrooms to estimate savings when living with a roommate.

"High rents are forcing more people to live with roommates," according to the study. "The Census estimates 5.8 million Americans currently have a roommate. The benefits from living with another person vary from city to city." But, it points out, "in some cities, it may not be worth the hassle."

In these 10 cities, for instance, it would cost only an extra $267 a month, on average, to live alone.