The 10 best US cities for living alone

If you hate having roommates but love not spending half your paycheck on rent, don't stress. There may be an apartment for you.

Financial website Smart Asset released a study of the top U.S. cities where having a roommate could save you money and also where a roommate won't save you that much. The data covers all 50 states.

Not surprisingly, big cities have the highest rents. In San Francisco, where the average for a one-bedroom is $3,420, moving in a two-bedroom with a roommate could save you $1,122 a month. In New York, where the average one-bedroom costs $2,728 a month, splitting the rent in a two-bedroom could save you just under $1,000 a month.

Smart Asset compared the cost of one-bedrooms to half the cost of two-bedrooms to estimate savings when living with a roommate.

"High rents are forcing more people to live with roommates," according to the study. "The Census estimates 5.8 million Americans currently have a roommate. The benefits from living with another person vary from city to city." But, it points out, "in some cities, it may not be worth the hassle."

In these 10 cities, for instance, it would cost only an extra $267 a month, on average, to live alone.

Tucson, Arizona

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $217
Average one-bedroom rent: $601
Average two-bedroom rent: $768

Wichita, Kansas

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $230
Average one-bedroom rent: $600
Average two-bedroom rent: $739

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $240
Average one-bedroom rent: $651
Average two-bedroom rent: $822

El Paso, Texas

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $256
Average one-bedroom rent: $657
Average two-bedroom rent: $801

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $274
Average one-bedroom rent: $736
Average two-bedroom rent: $925

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $275
Average one-bedroom rent: $718
Average two-bedroom rent: $885

Omaha, Nebraska

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $284
Average one-bedroom rent: $793
Average two-bedroom rent: $1,019

Cleveland, Ohio

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $295
Average one-bedroom rent: $850
Average two-bedroom rent: $1,109

San Antonio, Texas

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $301
Average one-bedroom rent: $884
Average two-bedroom rent: $1,165

Kansas City, Missouri

Amount saved by living with a roommate: $304
Average one-bedroom rent: $834
Average two-bedroom rent: $1,060

"If you really want to live alone and not feel guilty about the money you aren't saving, look at cities like Tucson, Arizona, or Wichita, Kansas," the study says. "In both those cities, you save less than $250 per month by living with a roommate."

If you're set on living in a big city, though, check out these nine tips for renting without going broke, and, be sure to avoid these mishaps when looking for a place.

