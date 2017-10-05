Ryan Holmes has always had an entrepreneurial drive.

As a young kid, he washed windows to make money. By the time he was in high school, he saved up to buy used paintball equipment and convinced his parents to let him him start a paintball field on their farm in Canada.

Later he dropped out of the University of Victoria because he didn't want to wait any longer to start another business. He opened a pizza shop in 1998.

"I leased a space and bought equipment using a credit card with a $20,000 limit. I was a one-man show, responsible for ordering supplies, making the pizzas, manning the cash register, mopping the floors, marketing, you name it. It wasn't glamorous work — days were always long — but I was happy," Holmes says in a piece he penned for LinkedIn.

Itching to pursue more ambitious ventures, Holmes taught himself how to code and in 2000 launched a business building websites and digital services called Invoke.