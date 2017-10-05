Arianna Huffington: Culture is 'a company's immune system'

According to its diversity page, the company has started interview training to make its process more inclusive for women, and has pledged to emphasize recruiting top talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as well as Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).

Additionally, after pledging $3 million earlier this year to support organizations working to promote diversity in tech, the company invested $1.2 million in Girls Who Code.

But Huffington says it takes more than quotas to actually fix a culture.

"It's not enough to keep hiring more women and more minorities, you need to make the conditions where they can actually contribute and feel at home and not feel they have to constantly be fighting against the culture," says Huffington.

As an example, she says she advocated for the renaming of an Uber conference room from "War Room" to "Peace Room," as certain workplace language can make women feel less welcome.

"If you walk into a place and the only language used are war metaphors like 'we're killing it' and 'we're crushing it,' it's going to make women feel that this is less of their place," says Huffington.