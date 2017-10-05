Asia set to open higher as investors await US jobs report

Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Friday, ahead of the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the global day. The session in Asia will follow another positive close in U.S. equities overnight.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,670, which was a touch higher than the ASX 200's previous close at 5,651.76.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 20,720 and Osaka futures were at 20,700. The Japanese benchmark index closed the Thursday session at 20,628.56.

Markets in China and South Korea remain shut for public holidays.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, market watchers think as many as 125,000 jobs stateside may have been wiped from the September employment report.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said in a note it expects nonfarm payrolls growth to have slowed to about 50,000 new jobs added in September, which is "below consensus of [80,000] and the 3-month average pace of [185,000]."

"Our forecast reflects the widespread flooding and power outages caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which affected over 10 percent of the population and caused over $100 billion in damages," analysts at Goldman wrote.

"The impact on tomorrow's report is highly uncertain, but our base-case assumes a significant impact of [125,000] that partially offsets continued job growth in the rest of the country," they added.

The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies to trade at 93.902, rising from levels near 93.500 on Thursday afternoon Asia time.

Analysts said the dollar strength should not "catch anyone by surprise" following strong non-manufacturing ISM numbers that indicated the U.S. labor market and services sector were not as adversely affected by the hurricane season as some may have thought.

"What was unexpected was the market's disregard for the data on Wednesday but they finally came to their senses today thanks in part to hawkish comments from Fed Presidents Harker and Williams who pointed to the improvements in the economy as reasons why the Fed needs to continue raising interest rates," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign-exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a morning note.

Among the currency majors, the Japanese yen traded at 112.80 to the dollar, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7794 and the euro traded at $1.1710.