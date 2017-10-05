The 3 traits Warren Buffett looks for in an employee

Warren Buffett's workdays no longer include dealing with much of the minutiae of running Berkshire Hathaway. In place of conducting interviews and managing teams, he makes big picture decisions and spends 80 percent of his time reading. But what the legendary investor looks for in quality employees still speaks volumes.

"You look for three things: You look for intelligence, you look for energy and you look for integrity," he told Nebraska Business magazine, an alumni publication for Buffett's alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln's College of Business Administration, in a 2001 interview.

Out of these three traits, Buffett says it's most important to cultivate integrity.

"Every business student you have has the requisite intelligence and requisite energy," he says. "Integrity is not hard-wired into your DNA."