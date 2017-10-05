Cramer breaks down the Dow's top 10 drivers from last quarter

All in all, Cramer learned three key things from looking at the group in its entirety:
- It's possible to turn skeptics into believers.
- When interest rates are low, solid dividends can help push stocks considerably higher.
- Most of these stocks were boosted by passive investments made through index funds.
"Put simply, these names went higher largely because they were the only game in town, cash-heavy stocks of companies that are doing better than we thought that could grow in an era of slow growth," Cramer said. "And that's precisely what's driving this remarkable move."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.
