Cramer Remix: My biggest fear in the market   

CNBC's Jim Cramer actually gets worried when Wall Street analysts "throw in the towel" on given stocks for one reason or another.

"Why do these towel-throwers scare me? You might think it's always a good thing when the bears surrender or the bulls lose patience, but if the stock market does take a downturn — by the way, there will always be a downturn eventually — there will be no upgrade cushions to stabilize things. The upgrades will have already happened," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer was particularly frustrated with two recent analyst reports on the stocks of Sherwin-Williams and Microsoft that seemed half-hearted after large gains in both stocks.

"If anything, these analysts who lack the intestinal fortitude are more likely to downgrade once we get slammed with that sell-off."