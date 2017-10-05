    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: You've got a reliable stock in ConEd

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Consolidated Edison: "ConEd's fantastic. I've been recommending this stock since this show began 12 years ago."

    Whiting Petroleum Corp.: "No, no. Actually, its costs are not low enough. I am not going to recommend that stock."

    Taiwan Semiconductor: "Taiwan Semiconductor's very good. This whole group is a little too hot for me. I say you buy some and then let it come in."

