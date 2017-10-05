Danone drops Cam Newton as Oikos spokesperson amid sexism controversy

Danone has dropped Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton amid a sexism controversy.

Newton smiled and said it was funny to hear Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter with The Charlotte Observer, ask a question about wide receiver Devin Funchess' routes during a press conference Wednesday.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny," Newton said.

In a statement, Danone said it is shocked and disheartened at Newton's behavior and comments, which it perceives as sexist and disparaging to all women.

"It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace," Danone said. "It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

As Oikos' spokesman, Newton has helped promote the brand's Triple Zero yogurt.

Rodrigue told the Associated Press through The Charlotte Observer that Newton did not apologize to her after the press conference.