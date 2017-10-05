Futures point to a weak open on Wall Street, as investors await data, Fed speeches

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open Thursday, as investors look to key data releases and speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In the previous session, Wall Street finished the trading day at record highs, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending 19.97 points up, hitting an all-time closing high of 22,661.64. This comes after the release of a strong batch of economic data Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thursday's session, news out of the U.S. central bank is set to dominate discussion, as a number of leading Fed members are set to deliver remarks.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be in New York, where he is likely to weigh-in on treasury markets at the "TMPG Best Practices: A Look Back and a Look Ahead" event.

Meanwhile in Missouri, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will deliver the morning keynote address at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference in St. Louis.

In Austin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be speaking at the Investing in America's Workforce Capstone conference during the morning; while Kansas City Fed President Esther George will also deliver her thoughts at the Austin-based conference later on in the day.

Elsewhere, the House is expected to vote on its fiscal budget for 2018 on Thursday, which will keep the topic of tax reform up at the front of investors' minds.