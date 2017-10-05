Here's how much American men earn at every age

The median household income in the United States is $59,039, according to new data from the U.S. Census. But that number doesn't provide a clear or accurate picture for everyone, as earnings fluctuate depending on factors such as age, race and gender.
In fact, American men tend to earn close to the median income for the country as a whole, while their female counterparts fall far below it.
Here's the median income American men are earning at every age, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2017:
- 16 to 19 years: $440 weekly/$22,880 annually
- 20 to 24 years: $549 weekly/$28,548 annually
- 25 to 34 years: $828 weekly/$43,056 annually
- 35 to 44 years: $1,065 weekly/$55,380 annually
- 45 to 54 years: $1,094 weekly/$56,888 annually
- 55 to 64 years: $1,058 weekly/$55,016 annually
- 65 years and older: $1,005 weekly/$52,260 annually