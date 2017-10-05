    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys higher ahead of a slew of Fed speeches

    U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday, as investors turned their attention to the U.S. central bank, where leading members are set to deliver remarks.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.326 percent at 5:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 2.869 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    News out of the U.S. central bank is set to dominate sentiment Thursday, as a number of officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to speak during the day.

    Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be in New York, where he is likely to weigh-in on treasury markets at the "TMPG Best Practices: A Look Back and a Look Ahead" event.

    Meanwhile, in Missouri, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will deliver the morning keynote address at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference in St. Louis.

    In Austin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be speaking at the Investing in America's Workforce Capstone conference during the morning, while Kansas City Fed President Esther George will also deliver her thoughts at the Austin-based conference later on in the day.

    Looking to data, international trade and jobless claims are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

    Domestically, the House is expected to vote on its fiscal budget for 2018 on Thursday, which will keep the topic of tax reform up at the front of investors' minds.

    In commodities, oil prices posted gains during early trade, as expectations materialized over the possibility of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their production cuts; however, prices were capped due to persisting glut concerns.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce size of four separate bills auctions, two individual notes auctions and a bonds auction — Tall of which are set to take place next week.

