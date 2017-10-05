US Treasurys higher ahead of a slew of Fed speeches

News out of the U.S. central bank is set to dominate sentiment Thursday, as a number of officials from the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to speak during the day.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be in New York, where he is likely to weigh-in on treasury markets at the "TMPG Best Practices: A Look Back and a Look Ahead" event.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will deliver the morning keynote address at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference in St. Louis.

In Austin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be speaking at the Investing in America's Workforce Capstone conference during the morning, while Kansas City Fed President Esther George will also deliver her thoughts at the Austin-based conference later on in the day.

Looking to data, international trade and jobless claims are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders at 10 a.m. ET.

Domestically, the House is expected to vote on its fiscal budget for 2018 on Thursday, which will keep the topic of tax reform up at the front of investors' minds.