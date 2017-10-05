AI and robots could threaten your career within 5 years

Unlike Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates doesn't believe the new technology is anything that should cause panic.

"This is a case where Elon and I disagree," says Gates in an interview with the Wall Street Journal and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

But "Workforce of the Future," a report released in September by PwC, doesn't do much to support the Microsoft billionaire's case. The report, which examines research as well as a survey of 10,000 people, has some troubling implications.

Chief among them: "Typical" careers, in which a person advances through the ranks of a particular field, will increasingly "cease to exist" as artificial intelligence and robots replace more human workers over the next few decades. Humans, it says, will have to become more comfortable learning new skills and making career transitions.

"The displacement is already beginning to happen," Jeff Hesse, PwC principal and U.S. people and organization co-leader, tells CNBC Make It.