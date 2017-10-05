6 years ago today: Steve Jobs' untimely death taught Bill Gates this important lesson

It's been six years since Steve Jobs died on Oct. 5, 2011, at the age of 56 after a years-long fight with cancer.

During his life, the iconic Apple co-founder had an intense relationship with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as the pair each fought to revolutionize personal computing.

They were competitors, collaborators and, eventually, friends.

"He and I, in a sense grew up together," says Gates in a 2013 interview with CBS's 60 Minutes. "We were within a year of the same age, and kind of naively optimistic and built big companies. We achieved all of it, and most of it as rivals, but we always retained a certain respect and communication."