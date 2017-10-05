    Nordstrom just opened a tiny store without any inventory, here's what it looks like inside

    Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    Nordstrom has officially opened its first store without inventory, testing a new format for the department store chain called Nordstrom Local.

    The first Nordstrom Local, planted in West Hollywood, California, features a handful of dressing rooms for shoppers to try on clothes. But the store won't physically keep any inventory for purchase in stock.

    Instead, the option for shoppers to buy online, pick-up in-store will be available, and Nordstrom can pull merchandise from its other mall-anchored, big-box stores. Nordstrom Local is only 3,000 square feet in size.

    The first Nordstrom Local has personal stylists on site, a bar where thirsty customers can sip while they shop, and selected merchandise on colorful display throughout. There's also a salon for shoppers to get their nails done, and alterations and tailoring are available at the store.

    • Nordstrom Local's showroom: merchandise on display, but not for purchase

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Alterations and tailoring on site

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Accessories featured along the walls

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Grab a coffee or juice at the bar

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • A place for shoppers to relax

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Dressing rooms feature ample lighting

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Mirrors for 360-degree views

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • And plenty of room to sit

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

    • Curbside pick-up is always an option

      Source: Robert Rooks Photography

