Nordstrom just opened a tiny store without any inventory, here's what it looks like inside

Nordstrom has officially opened its first store without inventory, testing a new format for the department store chain called Nordstrom Local.

The first Nordstrom Local, planted in West Hollywood, California, features a handful of dressing rooms for shoppers to try on clothes. But the store won't physically keep any inventory for purchase in stock.

Instead, the option for shoppers to buy online, pick-up in-store will be available, and Nordstrom can pull merchandise from its other mall-anchored, big-box stores. Nordstrom Local is only 3,000 square feet in size.

The first Nordstrom Local has personal stylists on site, a bar where thirsty customers can sip while they shop, and selected merchandise on colorful display throughout. There's also a salon for shoppers to get their nails done, and alterations and tailoring are available at the store.