This $28 million Dallas mansion comes with its own haunted water park

But the biggest splash on this property is in the backyard, where a colossal private water park delivers three giant water slides that spill into a 750,000-gallon pool. There's even a zip line overhead.

There's also a winding lazy river that flows into a massive water-filled grotto — where things get creepy. The water cave is overflowing with skeletons, mummies, bats and other creatures of the night! All of them come to life thanks to a high tech animatronic system and recordings of haunting screams that echo off rock walls.

The cost for the resort the owners built in the backyard is a whopping $10 million.

Watch a new episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," Thursday at 10P/ET.

Don't miss: Take a look inside the most expensive home in America: a $500 million California mansion