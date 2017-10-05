VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

This $28 million Dallas mansion comes with its own haunted water park

This $28 million Dallas mansion has a haunted water park
This $28 million Dallas mansion has a haunted water park   

This $28 million estate in Dallas's most exclusive neighborhood includes not one, but two mega-mansions. One is the living quarters, but the other is completely devoted to sports and entertainment.

The most jaw-dropping feature of all is the giant water park hidden out back… which is haunted.

The gated entrance to the $28 million Dallas estate.
Source: Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management
The gated entrance to the $28 million Dallas estate.

CNBC got a full tour of the Texas-sized estate and the scary backyard water world for an upcoming episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Take a look inside:

The $28 million estate includes two mega-mansions and a $10 million water park in the backyard.
Source: Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management
The $28 million estate includes two mega-mansions and a $10 million water park in the backyard.

There's 37,000 square feet of space between the two French-style mansions.

The pink and white glass chandelier and marble columns are elaborate features of this 16,000 square foot home.
Source: Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management
The pink and white glass chandelier and marble columns are elaborate features of this 16,000 square foot home.

The main house includes ornate features like a giant pink and white glass chandelier and marble columns throughout. There are also some features you're not meant to see, like a secret stairway hidden behind a bookcase that leads to the bedrooms on the mega-home's upper level.

The DJ booth above this indoor basketball court makes this second mega-mansion the ultimate party pad.
Source: Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management
The DJ booth above this indoor basketball court makes this second mega-mansion the ultimate party pad.

The fun house, on the other hand, has a bowling alley, a gaming room and an indoor-basketball court. which does double-duty as a nightclub with programmable party-lights overhead and a professional DJ booth.

This backyard water park has three water slides, a zip line and a lazy river.
Source: Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management
This backyard water park has three water slides, a zip line and a lazy river.

But the biggest splash on this property is in the backyard, where a colossal private water park delivers three giant water slides that spill into a 750,000-gallon pool. There's even a zip line overhead.

There's also a winding lazy river that flows into a massive water-filled grotto — where things get creepy. The water cave is overflowing with skeletons, mummies, bats and other creatures of the night! All of them come to life thanks to a high tech animatronic system and recordings of haunting screams that echo off rock walls.

The cost for the resort the owners built in the backyard is a whopping $10 million.

Watch a new episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," Thursday at 10P/ET.

Don't miss: Take a look inside the most expensive home in America: a $500 million California mansion

America’s most expensive home is a mind-blowing $500 million Bel-Air mansion   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Video by Jessi Joseph and Hannah Kliot

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...