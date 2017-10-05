Stocks hit record highs, S&P 500 on track to notch 8-day winning streak

President Donald Trump touted the stock market Thursday morning, saying on Twitter: "Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades!"

"The economic backdrop is very strong," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "We had multi-year highs on both ISM numbers and the impact from the hurricanes on the overall economy seems to be smaller than expected."

"When the stream of economic data is strong, the impact from events like hurricanes tends to be smaller," Frederick said.

On the data front Thursday, weekly jobless claims fell by 12,000 to 260,000. Meanwhile, the trade deficit fell by 2.7 percent to $42.4 billion in August. Factory orders rose 1.2 percent in August, more than the expected 1 percent increase.

Wall Street also looked ahead to the government's monthly employment report, which is set for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"Consensus expects a 100,000 gain last month after adding 156,000 in August. That seems reasonable, but is still uncertain after the impact of Hurricane Irma and Harvey," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. "Just as important and something the Fed will be watching closely is average hourly earnings given its weak print of only a 0.1% m/m rise in August."

"Strong reports for both figures could benefit financials as it would allow the Fed to continue raising rates, a positive for lending-based banks that benefit from a steeper yield curve," Colas said.