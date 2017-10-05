    ×

    Watch the former Equifax CEO face Congress for the third straight day

    Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies before the House Financial Services Committee about the company's massive data breach.

    The company's stock has dropped sharply since news of the data breach broke.

