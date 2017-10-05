Watch: Paul Ryan answers tax reform questions in Maryland

[The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan promotes the Republican tax-reform effort on Thursday in Maryland.

Ryan tours the Dixon Valve and Coupling Company in Chestertown, Maryland, before taking questions from employees and holding a news conference.

The House took a step toward tax reform by passing its fiscal 2018 budget resolution on Thursday.

The GOP aims to pass a bill this year broadly lowering individual and corporate tax rates while eliminating some deductions and closing certain loopholes. Republicans introduced a framework of the plan last week, though it lacked many key details.

As they write a bill, lawmakers will face a challenge in cutting rates without significantly increasing the budget deficit. Some possible methods to fund the tax cuts, like eliminating state and local deductions, already face political opposition.