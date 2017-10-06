One of America's highest-paid TV stars, Modern Family's Vergara is also the co-founder of the multimillion-dollar licensing, production and marketing company Latin World Entertainment and digital media company Raze. Vergara and co-founder Luis Balaguer launched the first company in 1994 when they saw that few Latino talents had their own agents. Now the company represents some of the biggest stars in Spanish-language television, such as Alejandra Espinoza and Rafael de La Fuenta. Raze, which Vergara founded with Balaguer as well as former president of Fox TV Studios Emiliano Calemzuk, launched in January and is dedicated to producing "Latin-centered" content across multiple platforms. Its first show, "Her Name Was Dolores — The Jenni I Knew," premiered on Univision in January and was produced in partnership with Dhana Media and BTF Media.