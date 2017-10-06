    ×

    Puerto Rico's governor says 'let's talk' after Elon Musk says Tesla can rebuild the island's power grid

    • Elon Musk said he will speak with Puerto Rico's governor about the potential to help get the country's power grid back online
    • Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria last month with much of the island still without electricity
    • Tesla makes battery storage solutions which could help
    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will speak to Puerto Rico's governor about helping get the hurricane-hit island's power grid back online.

    On Thursday, Musk tweeted that his company has built solar grids for many small islands, adding that there "is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too."

    Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello responded early Friday saying: "Let's talk today; I will be in touch."

    Musk tweeted back saying that he would be "happy to talk."

    Last month, Puerto Rico was badly hit by Hurricane Maria. Electricity is not up and running yet and millions of citizens are struggling without basic necessities.

    Tesla makes the Powerpack storage battery, which it's deploying in other countries. For example, Musk won a contract from South Australia to install a 100 megawatt facility, which could power 30,000 homes.

