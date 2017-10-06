Whether you're looking for permanent employment or a seasonal gig around the holidays, CareerBuilder's latest forecast predicts an uptick in both jobs and pay.

Between August and September, CareerBuilder surveyed more than 2,250 hiring managers and human resource professionals as well as 3,700 full-time workers.

About 43 percent of employers plan to hire full-time, permanent employees in the fourth quarter, up from 34 percent in 2016, and 73 percent plan to increase wages.

Target is one employer increasing wages. Last week, the big-box chain announced it was raising pay to $15 an hour.