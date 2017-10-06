    ×

    End of year hiring should brighten job seekers holidays

    • Whether you're looking for permanent employment or a seasonal gig, CareerBuilder predicts an uptick in both jobs and pay.
    • "I think we're seeing that this trend [of increased salaries and employment rates] will continue at least into the first quarter of next year and probably beyond that," says CareerBuilder CEO Matt Ferguson.
    Whether you're looking for permanent employment or a seasonal gig around the holidays, CareerBuilder's latest forecast predicts an uptick in both jobs and pay.

    Between August and September, CareerBuilder surveyed more than 2,250 hiring managers and human resource professionals as well as 3,700 full-time workers.

    About 43 percent of employers plan to hire full-time, permanent employees in the fourth quarter, up from 34 percent in 2016, and 73 percent plan to increase wages.

    Target is one employer increasing wages. Last week, the big-box chain announced it was raising pay to $15 an hour.

    Higher wages couldn't come too soon. A single worker will soon need to earn at least $15 an hour just to afford the basics, recent research shows.

    CareerBuilder found that 35 percent of employers expect to hire seasonal workers in the fourth quarter, up from 33 percent last year, and of those, 45 percent will pay $15 or more.

    While some employers may not be offering that amount, 51 percent of them plan to increase pay for seasonal staff, the survey found.

    "I think we're seeing that this trend [of increased salaries and employment rates] will continue at least into the first quarter of next year and probably beyond that," said CareerBuilder CEO Matt Ferguson.

